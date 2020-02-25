Dog Attacks Child Outside of Church – View with Caution

As providers of Animal Law Enforcement, public safety is one of our top priorities – it is our duty to protect people from pets, and pets from people. To raise awareness about dog bites in our community, HSPPR maintains a Bite Blotter (www.hsppr.org/springs/2020-bite-blotter), which allows users to view information on the biting animal, the victim, the severity of the bite and the date and location of the incident. As an example, in October of 2019, our ALE team arrived at the scene of a dog attack, where a 5-year-old child was bitten by a dog outside a local Colorado Springs church. Luckily, the child was not severely injured and only sustained a few puncture wounds. Please note that this video does contain graphic content, so view with caution. After a thorough investigation into this incident, ALE issued charges to the dog’s owner for Unlawful Ownership of a Dangerous Animal, and the owner decided to owner surrender the dog for euthanasia. However, situations like this are not uncommon, and it sheds light on a larger community issue: dangerous pets.That's why HSPPR is a socially conscious shelter – because our biggest concern is what is best for the people and the pets in our community. Although our goal is to save as many lives as we can, some pets are simply not safe to be in the community. To prevent bites and attacks, pet owners need to follow the basic tenets of responsible pet ownership – spaying and neutering to prevent roaming, keeping your pet restrained at all times, and seeking professional training before a behavior escalates. If you witness any violence or abuse to an animal, or by an animal, we urge you to contact our team. We’re better together, and with community support, we can make 2020 a safer year for both the people and the pets of El Paso and Pueblo Counties.

Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday, February 19, 2020