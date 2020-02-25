El brutal ataque de un perro a una niña de cinco años a las afueras de una iglesiaReinaldo Villanueva | 25 febrero, 2020
Caracas,- Sin ninguna razón, un perro atacó en octubre del 2019 a una niña de cinco años a las afueras de una iglesia en Colorado, Estados Unidos (EE. UU.), las imágenes fueron difundidas por la Sociedad Humanitaria de la región de Pikes Peak, según la agencia de noticias, RT.
En el video se muestra la forma cómo el can sale corriendo y se lanza sobre la menor, quien iba caminado de la mano con una mujer. La víctima fue derribada al suelo mientras dos personas adultas intentaban detener al perro. Al cabo de unos minutos, la niña pudo ser liberada, esto con la ayuda de personas que se encontraban cerca y pudieron auxiliarlos.
La niña requirió atención médica tras sufrir heridas punzantes leves en el bíceps y el antebrazo izquierdo, producto del ataque
El dueño del perro fue acusado y multado por posesión ilegal de un animal peligroso, así que decidió también entregar a su mascota para que fuera sacrificada.
Advertencia: Imágenes fuertes
Dog Attacks Child Outside of Church – View with Caution
As providers of Animal Law Enforcement, public safety is one of our top priorities – it is our duty to protect people from pets, and pets from people. To raise awareness about dog bites in our community, HSPPR maintains a Bite Blotter (www.hsppr.org/springs/2020-bite-blotter), which allows users to view information on the biting animal, the victim, the severity of the bite and the date and location of the incident. As an example, in October of 2019, our ALE team arrived at the scene of a dog attack, where a 5-year-old child was bitten by a dog outside a local Colorado Springs church. Luckily, the child was not severely injured and only sustained a few puncture wounds. Please note that this video does contain graphic content, so view with caution. After a thorough investigation into this incident, ALE issued charges to the dog’s owner for Unlawful Ownership of a Dangerous Animal, and the owner decided to owner surrender the dog for euthanasia. However, situations like this are not uncommon, and it sheds light on a larger community issue: dangerous pets.That's why HSPPR is a socially conscious shelter – because our biggest concern is what is best for the people and the pets in our community. Although our goal is to save as many lives as we can, some pets are simply not safe to be in the community. To prevent bites and attacks, pet owners need to follow the basic tenets of responsible pet ownership – spaying and neutering to prevent roaming, keeping your pet restrained at all times, and seeking professional training before a behavior escalates. If you witness any violence or abuse to an animal, or by an animal, we urge you to contact our team. We’re better together, and with community support, we can make 2020 a safer year for both the people and the pets of El Paso and Pueblo Counties.
Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday, February 19, 2020