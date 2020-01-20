El secreto de Shakira para mantener su envidiable figura

El secreto de Shakira para mantener su envidiable figuraFabiola Cedeño | 20 enero, 2020
Caracas / Foto portada: EFE.- Durante un entrenamiento para el Super Bowl, la entrenadora de la cantante colombiana, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, conocida en la palestra musical como “Shakira”, reveló el secreto de la intérprete para mantener su acentuada figura.
“Aquí hay un consejo de mindfulness y un truco para la vida que compartí con Shakira y con ustedes. ¡No enciendan su teléfono hasta terminar su rutina matutina!”, afirmó la entrenadora Anna Kaiser en un video que publicó el pasado 16 de enero en su cuenta de Instagram en el que está junto a Shakira.
Anna aseveró que el mejor consejo que puede darle a la colombiana y a cualquier persona es mantenerse distanciado de su teléfono móvil.
“Hay un día entero para eso y estará más feliz y más concentrado si haz lo que te hace verdaderamente feliz y castigado antes de comenzar a trabajar”, agregó.
Por su parte, Shakira está entrenando arduamente para presentarse el próximo 2 de febrero en el Super Bowl, que se celebrará en el Hard Rock Stadium de la ciudad de Miami, Florida, Estados Unidos (EE. UU.). Evento al que también asistirán las cantantes Demi Lovato y Jennifer López.
Here’s a mindfulness tip and life hack that I shared with @shakira this weekend that any of you busy moms/rockstars/business owners can take into your OWN busy life…. ✨ 📱Don’t turn on your phone until AFTER your morning routine!! 👊🏻 Start your day by creating space to be present for what’s important for YOU. For Shak, that’s time with her kids and getting her workout in BEFORE the workday begins without getting distracted by all the emails, texts, calls that come flooding in. There’s a whole day for that and you’ll be happier and more focused if you do what makes you truly happy and grounded before jumping into work. 🔥💪🏻🌟(BONUS! Even hunky husbands have to search for you 😂) . #justgotkaisered #lifehacks #mindfulness #wellness #transformationtuesday #stayfocused #workoutmotivation #trainertalktuesday #fitspo #superbowlprep #dadsonduty
