El secreto de Shakira para mantener su envidiable figura

Here’s a mindfulness tip and life hack that I shared with @shakira this weekend that any of you busy moms/rockstars/business owners can take into your OWN busy life…. ✨ 📱Don’t turn on your phone until AFTER your morning routine!! 👊🏻 Start your day by creating space to be present for what’s important for YOU. For Shak, that’s time with her kids and getting her workout in BEFORE the workday begins without getting distracted by all the emails, texts, calls that come flooding in. There’s a whole day for that and you’ll be happier and more focused if you do what makes you truly happy and grounded before jumping into work. 🔥💪🏻🌟(BONUS! Even hunky husbands have to search for you 😂) . #justgotkaisered #lifehacks #mindfulness #wellness #transformationtuesday #stayfocused #workoutmotivation #trainertalktuesday #fitspo #superbowlprep #dadsonduty