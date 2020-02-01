“Ojalá estuvieran aquí para siempre”: El conmovedor mensaje de la viuda de Kobe Bryant

“Ojalá estuvieran aquí para siempre”: El conmovedor mensaje de la viuda de Kobe BryantFabiola Cedeño | 1 febrero, 2020
Caracas / Foto portada: Getty Images.- La viuda del exjugador de la NBA Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, habló por primera vez sobre lo que siente tras perder a su esposo e hija de 13 años de edad, Gianna María, al precipitarse el helicóptero donde viajaban el pasado 26 de enero que acabó con sus vidas.
“No hay palabras suficientes para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Me consuela saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran tan profundamente amados. Fuimos increíblemente bendecidos al tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Ojalá estuvieran aquí con nosotros para siempre”, escribió Vanessa en una publicación de Instagram que acompañó de una fotografía familiar.
Agradeció a los millones de personas que le han mostrado su apoyo y amor durante este tiempo que calificó como “horrible”. Además, indicó que su familia está devastada por la repentina pérdida de su esposo, hija y las otras victimas fatales del accidente.
“También estamos devastados por las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos el domingo, y compartimos su dolor íntimamente”, indicó Vanessa,y aprovechó su mensaje para anunciar la creación de un fondo para ayudar a las demás familias afectadas.
Por otra parte, la viuda de Kobe cambió su foto de perfil en la red social por una instantánea en la que Kobe y su hija se abrazan. Además, compartió una fotografía del homenaje de los Lakes.
El deceso de Bryant conmocionó a millones de personas alrededor del mundo y trascendió más allá del terreno de los deportes. Algunos de sus colegas como: Tyson Chandler; el guardia Austin Rivers, y el delantero P.J Tuckers, lloraron desconsolados en un homenaje a Kobe Bryant antes de un partido contra los Denver Nuggets.
View this post on Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️