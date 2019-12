Por esta razón, Emma Watson escondió libros en distintos espacios de Londres

View this post on Instagram

I'm excited to reveal a global effort with @bookfairiesworldwide to hide 2,000 copies of Little Women! #LWBookFairies starts today and features over a hundred different editions of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel to celebrate the release of #LittleWomenMovie, every one of which has a special note from me inside. 38 countries are involved in the campaign, and it’s going to be the largest book fairy event ever – follow the hashtag to see where they are being hidden over the next few days! Do you believe in book fairies? #ibelieveinbookfairies